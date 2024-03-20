Defending the Law, and Fighting to the End | TX Atty General Ken Paxton

Defending the Law, and Fighting to the End: Following Texas victory in the U.S. Supreme Court, Attorney General Ken Paxton lays out the next legal battles ahead for defending Texas’ immigration law and border. SCOTUS ruled in a 6-3 decision on Tuesday to allow Texas to enforce a law giving local police the authority to arrest suspected illegal immigrants.
Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.