Defending the Law, and Fighting to the End | TX Atty General Ken Paxton
Published 21 hours ago

Defending the Law, and Fighting to the End:  Following Texas victory in the U.S. Supreme Court, Attorney General Ken Paxton lays out the next legal battles ahead for defending Texas’ immigration law and border. SCOTUS ruled in a 6-3 decision on Tuesday to allow Texas to enforce a law giving local police the authority to arrest suspected illegal immigrants.



Keywords
scotusimmigration lawtexas borderken paxtontx atty general

