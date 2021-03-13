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Mar 13 2021 - It's all been done before
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346 views • March 13, 2021
The world now knows that Fauci has tried this global genocide agenda in the past. In 2010 Fauci Conspired to get everyone living in enough fear to take a vaccine which would cause injury and harm, the Covid scam is just another repeat of history, this time conspiring with thousands to pull it off.
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