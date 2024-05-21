Create New Account
Pt 3 Pentecost The Baptism of God His Spirit and Fire Within Us!
Resistance Chicks
Published Yesterday

Follow Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2024/05/woke-minds-are-complete-insanity-of.html


If we have been doing everything wrong. Everyone is suffering. How do we fix the people and what is the right way to live?

Know the real truth throughout history. Horses were created by God for our transportation and heavy work. God created gold and silver as the only money, Marriage is for those whose minds are cleansed by Jesus Christ.



Men and women of clean minds, clean hearts and their children are kept innocent with love, clean minds, hearts, and kindness!

Marriage is holy matrimony. For creating with, God children, together. It isn't for the perverted in mind, heart, or soul.

