Will Frequency Medicine Replace Healthcare?

Imagine an Anarcho-libertarian future wherein philosophy, reason, and science prevail. The cathedrals of corruption looming over every nation, governments have been replaced by direct democracy on an unhackable blockchain. And with the absence of the state, perverse economic incentives, monopolies, and dogma in healthcare. In that future, will traditional allopathic medicine and healthcare be relegated to the dustbin of history and replaced entirely by frequency medicine?

That's the question I explore with Dr. Zulia Frost. I interview the woman behind the Flexbeam, my favorite red light therapy device, and Clinical Director of Recharge Health. She is a world-renowned expert in neuromodulation and photobiomodulation. Her professional profile is distinguished by three decades of direct patient care - blending Western medicine with traditional modalities (Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture) and rigorous academic training, providing an authoritative lens through which to examine the burgeoning field of wearable photobiomodulation.





1:22 About Dr. Zulia Frost

3:48 Will allopathic medicine be replaced by frequency medicine?

6:35 A case for optimism about the future

8:13 Her story - a wounded healer

12:53 Traditional chinese medicine and acupuncture

22:04 Red light therapy cofactors

24:48 Recent red light therapy science

30:16 Red light therapy for sleep

33:06 Red light therapy vs S.A.D.

36:09 Methylene blue and red light therapy

39:24 Parenting questions: red light therapy for babies (and boobies)?

45:58 My experience with the FlexBeam

51:45 The Recharge Health community

53:15 Convincing the stubborn (and suffering) to try alternative medicine?

58:06 Rant on subscription-servicization of Biohacking products





