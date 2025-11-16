BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Will Frequency Medicine Replace Healthcare?
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
159 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
118 views • 2 days ago

Imagine an Anarcho-libertarian future wherein philosophy, reason, and science prevail. The cathedrals of corruption looming over every nation, governments have been replaced by direct democracy on an unhackable blockchain. And with the absence of the state, perverse economic incentives, monopolies, and dogma in healthcare. In that future, will traditional allopathic medicine and healthcare be relegated to the dustbin of history and replaced entirely by frequency medicine?

That's the question I explore with Dr. Zulia Frost. I interview the woman behind the Flexbeam, my favorite red light therapy device, and Clinical Director of Recharge Health. She is a world-renowned expert in neuromodulation and photobiomodulation. Her professional profile is distinguished by three decades of direct patient care - blending Western medicine with traditional modalities (Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture) and rigorous academic training, providing an authoritative lens through which to examine the burgeoning field of wearable photobiomodulation.


1:22 About Dr. Zulia Frost

3:48 Will allopathic medicine be replaced by frequency medicine?

6:35 A case for optimism about the future

8:13 Her story - a wounded healer

12:53 Traditional chinese medicine and acupuncture

22:04 Red light therapy cofactors

24:48 Recent red light therapy science

30:16 Red light therapy for sleep

33:06 Red light therapy vs S.A.D.

36:09 Methylene blue and red light therapy

39:24 Parenting questions: red light therapy for babies (and boobies)?

45:58 My experience with the FlexBeam

51:45 The Recharge Health community

53:15 Convincing the stubborn (and suffering) to try alternative medicine?

58:06 Rant on subscription-servicization of Biohacking products


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1697-zulia-frost

Order 🛒 The FlexBeam

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/FlexBeam


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


Join the Limitless Mindset Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter


Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
healthinterviewscienceacupuncturephotodynamic therapylimitless mindsetfrequency medicinerecharge healthzulia frostchinese traditional medicinesound medicinered light therapy for myopiaanarcho-libertarian future
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy