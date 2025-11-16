Will Frequency Medicine Replace Healthcare?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Imagine an Anarcho-libertarian future wherein philosophy, reason, and science prevail. The cathedrals of corruption looming over every nation, governments have been replaced by direct democracy on an unhackable blockchain. And with the absence of the state, perverse economic incentives, monopolies, and dogma in healthcare. In that future, will traditional allopathic medicine and healthcare be relegated to the dustbin of history and replaced entirely by frequency medicine?
That's the question I explore with Dr. Zulia Frost. I interview the woman behind the Flexbeam, my favorite red light therapy device, and Clinical Director of Recharge Health. She is a world-renowned expert in neuromodulation and photobiomodulation. Her professional profile is distinguished by three decades of direct patient care - blending Western medicine with traditional modalities (Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture) and rigorous academic training, providing an authoritative lens through which to examine the burgeoning field of wearable photobiomodulation.
1:22 About Dr. Zulia Frost
3:48 Will allopathic medicine be replaced by frequency medicine?
6:35 A case for optimism about the future
8:13 Her story - a wounded healer
12:53 Traditional chinese medicine and acupuncture
22:04 Red light therapy cofactors
24:48 Recent red light therapy science
30:16 Red light therapy for sleep
33:06 Red light therapy vs S.A.D.
36:09 Methylene blue and red light therapy
39:24 Parenting questions: red light therapy for babies (and boobies)?
45:58 My experience with the FlexBeam
51:45 The Recharge Health community
53:15 Convincing the stubborn (and suffering) to try alternative medicine?
58:06 Rant on subscription-servicization of Biohacking products
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1697-zulia-frost
Order 🛒 The FlexBeam
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/FlexBeam
Confused?
Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation
Join the Limitless Mindset Newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter
Support My Work
Limitless Mindset Store
https://store.limitlessmindset.com/
Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)
https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/
My Books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate Cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Odysee
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f
on Telegram
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.