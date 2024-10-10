How to Reconstitute a Peptide for Injection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0:00 Intro
1:28 Supplies needed to reconstitute a peptide
1:50 Bacteriostatic Water
2:35 Insulin Needles
3:30 Sterilization of Equipment
4:43 Priming Needles and Vials
5:36 Reconstituting the Peptide
7:07 Mixing the Peptide
8:49 filling the needle for injection of peptide
10:26 Conclusion
