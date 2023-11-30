Create New Account
And We Know 11.29.2023 DS obliteration incoming, BLM for TRUMP ELON, Ireland craziness, Military fights back. Pray
Published 18 hours ago

And We Know with LT

Nov 29, 2023

We have again embarked on so many issues the past few months. The level of drops are hitting like giant tsunami waves each day. When President Trump says the Deep State will be obliterated, well you have to see it. BLM turns on Dems, people are standing for their rights against the military push of jabs, millions are Red pilled on Joe Rogan and the Carter funeral to remember. Here we go.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3ym8b1-11.29.23-ds-obliteration-incoming-blm-for-trump-elon-ireland-craziness-mili.html

Keywords
trumpnewspresidentmilitarydeep stateblmchristianirelandelon muskprayblack lives matterfighting backcrazinessobliterationltand we knowexposing evil

