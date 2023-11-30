And We Know 11.29.2023 DS obliteration incoming, BLM for TRUMP ELON, Ireland craziness, Military fights back. Pray

And We Know with LT
Nov 29, 2023
We have again embarked on so many issues the past few months. The level of drops are hitting like giant tsunami waves each day. When President Trump says the Deep State will be obliterated, well you have to see it. BLM turns on Dems, people are standing for their rights against the military push of jabs, millions are Red pilled on Joe Rogan and the Carter funeral to remember. Here we go.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3ym8b1-11.29.23-ds-obliteration-incoming-blm-for-trump-elon-ireland-craziness-mili.html
