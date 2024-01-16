Culture War | "There is a Smell That Should Not Be Smelled Anymore" | Guest: Clay Clark | Apathy Can Not Be Our Strategy | Graphene in Every Shot?

Today we welcome, the one and only, Clay Clark to the Moms on a Mission Podcast. Clay talks about the smell that should not be smelled anymore and exposes the fact that inaction is what has led our country into the current mess of a state that it’s in. He tells us that nobody drifts to success and says that as a country we have people who are drifting just lazily letting our country erode and implode. Clay concludes that now bathroom smells linger until the boss calls it out. He says that apathy can not be our strategy and empathy can not be the game plan.





www.momsonamission.net





