Macaulay Culkin Death Hoax Distraction from US Judicial Coup?
#5Slampig
80 followers
64 views • 1 day ago

https://gab.com/svenvonerick I am SvenVonErick on X. There has been a Coup, but the question is when. #WBNemesis Steven G Erickson Breaking News:

https://en.mediamass.net/people/macaulay-culkin/deathhoax.html

We need to exclude the groups causing all this BS from our lives. 


I have some ideas that have worked before. This isn't the first time they have crashed all the knowledge of technology on the surface of planet.

Biden's Secret Service made up that I was Counterfeiting to steal all evidence after Salem NH PD trying to kill me failed. https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/114589325910886269

https://rumble.com/user/SvenVonErick


Steven G. Erickson

215 S. Broadway Suite 217

Salem, NH 03079


Cell, Viber, Whatsapp 1 860 574 0695.

