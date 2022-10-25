The Time Of 'Eliminating The CCP With Party Members' Has Come, The NFSC Will Be The One To Clean Up The Battlefield

https://gnews.org/articles/488645
Summary：The closing of the 20th Party Congress marked the end of ruling by the Chinese Communist Party, and China has entered the Era of Xi Jingping Party.
