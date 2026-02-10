Washington Schools Exposed: Indoctrination, Protests, and the Assault on Parental Rights

The official podcast of the WA 3%

On this episode of Behind the Wire on Rebel Radio, host Robert Burwell, exposes disturbing incidents happening inside Washington State public schools that many parents say cross the line from education into political indoctrination. From teachers coordinating anti-ICE protests during school hours, to students being taken off school grounds without parental permission, to allegations that schools are actively undermining parents and facilitating runaway minors under the guise of “gender ideology,” this episode lays out a pattern that should alarm every parent in the state. We break down real cases from Auburn, Seattle, White Center, Puyallup, and beyond, where schools appear to be prioritizing political activism over student safety, education, and the law. Parents’ long-standing rights are being sidelined while administrators and teachers push ideological agendas — often without transparency, consent, or accountability. This episode is a call to action for parents, taxpayers, and citizens who believe schools should teach reading, writing, math, and history — not politics. If you care about parental rights, school accountability, and keeping government out of family decisions, this is an episode you don’t want to mi