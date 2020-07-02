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Como funciona o processo do Dióxido de Cloro - ClO2
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145 views • July 02, 2020
Mais um trabalho de tradução do bispo da igreja Gênesis 2, Sanderson Saraiva. Este vídeo apresenta como o Dióxido de Cloro reage e o motivo pelo qual ele já está sendo utilizado há mais de 100 anos como o melhor Purificador para Água conhecido.
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