Reporter finds 'DISTURBING' trend while covering Paul Pelosi attack in San Francisco

Glenn Beck
Nov 2, 2022
Michael Shellenberger is doing what all reporters SHOULD DO when covering the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul: He is on the ground in San Francisco, knocking on as many doors as possible, and interviewing as many people as possible to try and piece together all the details. But Shellenberger, author of ‘San Fransicko,’ tells Glenn he’s witnessed reporters from mainstream media outlets being ‘lazy’ with their coverage, which by default suggests either bad journalism or political motivation. He exposes the ‘DISTURBING’ way some news reporters have covered the attack, and he explains how some have essentially swapped this story with the one about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s near attack just months ago…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AOyga9LwKHc
================================
Paul Begley
Nov 2, 2022
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5wlyDAB_60
