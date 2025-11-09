The Worst-Best Internal Martial Arts to Calm Overthinking Fast

I tested 5 internal martial arts to find which one actually stops overthinking, and the answer wasn't what I expected. Most people assume the slowest, most meditative practices work best, but my experience as a blackbelt proved otherwise. This ranking reveals why breathwork mechanics matter more than movement style, and which specific practice delivers mental clarity in under 5 minutes.





📱 📖 👉🏻 You can find my new book and iOS app at: https://stan.store/ryansobolski





If we’re just meeting each other - hi there!





This channel is all about refining our focus and attention onto what truly matters:

Rediscovering our energetic potential, reconnecting with inner peace, finding ourselves again and, in that process, forging self belief and cultivating deep relationships with others.





Grateful for your company on this journey.





#InternalMartialArts #Overthinking #InnerPeace





Copyright © 2025 by Ryan Sobolski. All rights reserved.

"CIVILITY Ecosystem" and "CIVILITY Constellation" are trade marks of Ryan Sobolski.