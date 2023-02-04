Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Battles near Kherson - Ours are Burning the Positions of the Militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Attacking our Bank of the Dnieper.
133 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 16 hours ago |

Battles near Kherson: ours are burning the positions of the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacking our bank of the Dnieper

Positional battles continue between the two banks, our intelligence reveals firing points and positions of Nazi artillery, from where they hit the settlements of the Kherson region.

Also, saboteurs of the special forces of the GUR, MTR and other similar units are concentrating near the coast, who are trying to break through to our bank of the Dnieper at night.

Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket