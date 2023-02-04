Battles near Kherson: ours are burning the positions of the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacking our bank of the Dnieper

Positional battles continue between the two banks, our intelligence reveals firing points and positions of Nazi artillery, from where they hit the settlements of the Kherson region.

Also, saboteurs of the special forces of the GUR, MTR and other similar units are concentrating near the coast, who are trying to break through to our bank of the Dnieper at night.