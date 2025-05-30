BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Storm Is Here: Imminent Military Showdown
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
57 followers
1
65 views • 1 day ago

May 2025. Martial law. Mass arrests. Military tribunals. In this explosive episode of Global Defense War, a panel of elite military veterans and insiders break their silence on the final phase of a worldwide operation to dismantle the deep state. As President Trump returns to the global stage, the panel discusses alleged secret arrests of high-profile figures, public tribunals, and the restoration of constitutional governance. With urgent warnings, dramatic disclosures, and behind-the-scenes intel, this is the briefing globalists never wanted aired.


















Key Topics:
















Is Trump already leading a military government?
















Global elites, Gitmo, and the “white hats” vs. “black hats”
















Why big-name arrests may be just weeks away
















Martial law and the legal framework for public tribunals
















The end of the IRS and global financial reset
















Realignment of foreign alliances: Middle East, Canada, and more
















Prepare for the most controversial and high-stakes briefing yet. The storm isn’t coming. It’s here.
















https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/
















Rumble
















https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes
















Follow JMC Here
















https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

deep statemiddle eastmartial lawmilitary tribunalsblack hatswhite hatsmass arrestsmilitary governmentfinancial resetelite capturetrump returnirs abolitionpublic tribunalsglobal operationgitmo justicecanada realignmenthigh-profile arrestsconstitutional restorationglobalist takedowntruth briefing
