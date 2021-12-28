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A Very Concerning History Lesson - Olympics 1936 & Hitler and 2022 & Xi Ping
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23 views • December 28, 2021
Part Two a Very Concerning History Lesson
12 26 2021 Straight Shooting News
It Is About The Constitution Stupid, and History Must Not Be Allowed to Repeat Itself in 2022.
With the 2022 Winter Olympics, officially the XXIV Olympic Winter Games and commonly known as Beijing 2022, are an upcoming international winter multi-sport event scheduled to take place from 4 to 20 February 2022 in Beijing and towns in the neighboring Hebei province in the People's Republic of China
Here, what you need to do is substitute Hitler for Xi Ping and Nazi for The Communist China People’s Liberation Army.
Clip of the start of the Olympics.
What you just saw we predict is what we will see beginning on Feb 4th 2022 in Communist China Xi Pings Olympics
Clean up and cover up and no sign of slave labor of the Uyghurs, children, or the general public under Xi Ping and the Communist Party Rule, Communist China will show the world they are Powerful and Technologically Superior to the world and have the only form of governing for the best interests of the Human Race, subservience to a master of the populous.
Media Propaganda and a circus controlled by intimidation
Just as the Just as the Jewish German Fencer saluted Hitler due to fear on harm to her and her family and sell out her morality, US companies from the media to textiles to Technology to Pro Sports will Kow Tow to Xi Ping accepting him as their Master.
Commonly known as Berlin 1936, or the Nazi Olympics, were an international multi-sport event held from 1 to 16 August 1936 in Berlin, Germany.
A year and a half later on March 12, 1938, German troops march into Austria to annex the German-speaking nation for the Third Reich. In early 1938, Austrian Nazis conspired for the second time in four years to seize the Austrian government by force and unite their nation with Nazi Germany.
Short clip of the invasion of the Czech Republic. Following the Anschluss of Austria to Nazi Germany in March 1938, the conquest and breakup of Czechoslovakia became Hitler's next ambition, which he obtained with the Munich Agreement in September 1938. Adolf Hitler justified the invasion by the purported suffering of the ethnic Germans living in these regions.
Alliances did not work, nor did appeasement. Keep in mind, Crimea was taken by Russia under the guise of the residents there were of Russian heritage.
What followed the appeasement of Hitler, was Hitler Invades Poland On September 1, 1939. The German army under Adolf Hitler launched an invasion of Poland that triggered the start of World War II. The battle for Poland only lasted about a month before a Nazi victory.
FYI: By 1939 Japan and China were already at war.
Short clip of Words of Wisdom - Never Forget: “Freedom will never belong to those who will not die for it”
We end part two with Jack Carr’s words: “we are destroying ourselves from the inside… if I was the enemy I would just sit back and watch us for a little while.”
Let’s see what Jack Carr is talking about and watching right now like many of us are in part three World Protests. Remember right now in the USA, We The People are still at the stage of addressing our grievances In the courts as Our Founders designed. If the Courts Rule on the side of tyranny, well let’s just wait to find out.
Are you ready for 2022 and what will be the response to the free people of the world Protests (see Part III)
+++
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
12 26 2021 Straight Shooting News
It Is About The Constitution Stupid, and History Must Not Be Allowed to Repeat Itself in 2022.
With the 2022 Winter Olympics, officially the XXIV Olympic Winter Games and commonly known as Beijing 2022, are an upcoming international winter multi-sport event scheduled to take place from 4 to 20 February 2022 in Beijing and towns in the neighboring Hebei province in the People's Republic of China
Here, what you need to do is substitute Hitler for Xi Ping and Nazi for The Communist China People’s Liberation Army.
Clip of the start of the Olympics.
What you just saw we predict is what we will see beginning on Feb 4th 2022 in Communist China Xi Pings Olympics
Clean up and cover up and no sign of slave labor of the Uyghurs, children, or the general public under Xi Ping and the Communist Party Rule, Communist China will show the world they are Powerful and Technologically Superior to the world and have the only form of governing for the best interests of the Human Race, subservience to a master of the populous.
Media Propaganda and a circus controlled by intimidation
Just as the Just as the Jewish German Fencer saluted Hitler due to fear on harm to her and her family and sell out her morality, US companies from the media to textiles to Technology to Pro Sports will Kow Tow to Xi Ping accepting him as their Master.
Commonly known as Berlin 1936, or the Nazi Olympics, were an international multi-sport event held from 1 to 16 August 1936 in Berlin, Germany.
A year and a half later on March 12, 1938, German troops march into Austria to annex the German-speaking nation for the Third Reich. In early 1938, Austrian Nazis conspired for the second time in four years to seize the Austrian government by force and unite their nation with Nazi Germany.
Short clip of the invasion of the Czech Republic. Following the Anschluss of Austria to Nazi Germany in March 1938, the conquest and breakup of Czechoslovakia became Hitler's next ambition, which he obtained with the Munich Agreement in September 1938. Adolf Hitler justified the invasion by the purported suffering of the ethnic Germans living in these regions.
Alliances did not work, nor did appeasement. Keep in mind, Crimea was taken by Russia under the guise of the residents there were of Russian heritage.
What followed the appeasement of Hitler, was Hitler Invades Poland On September 1, 1939. The German army under Adolf Hitler launched an invasion of Poland that triggered the start of World War II. The battle for Poland only lasted about a month before a Nazi victory.
FYI: By 1939 Japan and China were already at war.
Short clip of Words of Wisdom - Never Forget: “Freedom will never belong to those who will not die for it”
We end part two with Jack Carr’s words: “we are destroying ourselves from the inside… if I was the enemy I would just sit back and watch us for a little while.”
Let’s see what Jack Carr is talking about and watching right now like many of us are in part three World Protests. Remember right now in the USA, We The People are still at the stage of addressing our grievances In the courts as Our Founders designed. If the Courts Rule on the side of tyranny, well let’s just wait to find out.
Are you ready for 2022 and what will be the response to the free people of the world Protests (see Part III)
+++
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
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