Pro-life filmmaker Jason Jones praises LifeSite as 'most important apostolate in the world today'

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As emcee for LifeSite's 25th Anniversary Gala, pro-life activist and Founder of the Vulnerable People Project Jason Jones describes how LifeSite has transformed the world with its reporting and advocacy, sharing in particular how its LifeFunder project has rescued Afghans, Ukrainians, and others in moments of dire need.
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