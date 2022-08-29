Pro-life filmmaker Jason Jones praises LifeSite as 'most important apostolate in the world today'

As emcee for LifeSite's 25th Anniversary Gala, pro-life activist and Founder of the Vulnerable People Project Jason Jones describes how LifeSite has transformed the world with its reporting and advocacy, sharing in particular how its LifeFunder project has rescued Afghans, Ukrainians, and others in moments of dire need.

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Jason_Jones_Compilation_082922

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Jason_Jones_Compilation_082922

Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten