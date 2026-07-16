The Quantum System That Eliminates the Middleman





FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7cju4o-trump-accounts-honest-money-and-the-rescue-of-americas-future-rob-cunningha.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





What if the entire world could agree on one record of truth? What if every transaction could settle in 3 to 5 seconds for fractions of a penny, without a banker, without a wire fee, without a narrative?





In this essential financial briefing, Captain Rob Cunningham reveals the architecture of the coming monetary system. Money is simply trust—a system of credits and debits, IOUs and you-owe-mes. For centuries, the money changers have lorded over this system, charging fees, creating debt, and manipulating value. But that era is ending.





Cunningham explains the miracle of encoding honest weights and measures into a mathematical system of God's design. Gold and silver are being revalued—gold to nearly $20,000 an ounce, silver to $1,500. Silver has been classified as a strategic mineral, critical to military expansion, AI, and industrialization. The suppression will end. The true values will emerge.





The new system will run on quantum technology, satellites, and AI—allowing any person in the world to transfer any asset of value in seconds. No counterparty risk. No middleman. No $25 wire fee. Just verifiable math and mutual consent. God created math. We are finally using it to enforce honesty.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.