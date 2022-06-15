HAND;ONG ADVERSITY

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Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Ruth 1:1-22. Bethlehem was a large town. The local area usually produced plenty of food. Then there was a famine (a time when crops did not grow well and so there was not enough food). Elimelech and his family wanted security. They left home to look for food elsewhere. They came to a country where the people did not worship God. Elimelech was from Ephrath. This probably meant that he belonged to one of the chief families in Bethlehem. He took his wife Naomi and his two sons Mahlon and Kilion. Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au