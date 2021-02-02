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JANUARY 28TH 2021 LIVE STREAM POWERFUL ACTIONS AT OUR PUBLIC COURTHOUSES
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80 views • February 02, 2021
A_Warrior_Calls


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1

www.awarriorcalls.com is the place the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.

The world must see this .... this is huge for every man and woman to understand right now... this will stop all this evil around us.

The people show the world how we access our public courthouse properly outside of the BAR a private society that ONLY DEALS in a LEGAL world...that which is INCORPORATED [also a legal person when a man or woman acts as a legal person].... that is ALL the legal world deals in... it doesn't apply to a man or woman or people that is a Lawful world... and the people are not to know this and why our world is in the state it is in....yet one very simple truth being shown here to the world is what will save our world and so much more right now if we can just come together and bring a bright light into a public courthouse and let the world see it laid before all the people... and in that moment real change will manifest.

Ignorance Is The Enemy
Knowledge is the Solution

God speed people it's time to stand up and get this done together.

A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:

LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1

- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls

- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
Keywords
policecommon lawcanadafraudwomanmankevin johnstonnotice of liabilitya warrior callspowerful actionspublic courthouses
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy