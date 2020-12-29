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Historical Explanation of Electoral College and why the 12th Amendment in 1804
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67 views • December 29, 2020
Video on YouTube from 2013 explaining the Reason why there is a 12th Amendment, how the Electoral College worked in the original constitution. Why they needed a change.
With all that is happening right now it is good to look back before this election. We will see what happens on Jan 6th 2021
Mirrored from: https://youtu.be/Zr--6bZcHG4
With all that is happening right now it is good to look back before this election. We will see what happens on Jan 6th 2021
Mirrored from: https://youtu.be/Zr--6bZcHG4
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