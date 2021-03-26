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How Will God Bring Together the 144,000?
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32 views • March 26, 2021
Main YouTube: https://bit.ly/3j5BxGr
In the Revelation, we read about 144,000 people who represent God's end time Church. Well, we do seem to be getting closer to the events described in the book of Revelation... so who are the 144,000? And WHERE are they? Our community has spent three decades looking, and it's been a bit disappointing, to be honest. We can hardly find ONE person who wants to "follow the Lamb wherever he goes". But more recently, we have started to consider that this supernatural coming together of God's people.. the Bride of Christ in Revelation... may happen in a radically different way. Watch this video to learn more!
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Ish
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Second Coming of Jesus Christ - Polar Shift & Global Earthquake (NOT THE ONE ON JULY 29th)
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Money Cometh to the Body of Christ (Classic) - Apostle Leroy Thompson Sr. #MoneyCometh
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Urgent Warning Against The Apostate Church!
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Wilderness Free Shahmen Type Beat 2020
prod. Dionys
Paul - A Chosen Vessel
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
In the Revelation, we read about 144,000 people who represent God's end time Church. Well, we do seem to be getting closer to the events described in the book of Revelation... so who are the 144,000? And WHERE are they? Our community has spent three decades looking, and it's been a bit disappointing, to be honest. We can hardly find ONE person who wants to "follow the Lamb wherever he goes". But more recently, we have started to consider that this supernatural coming together of God's people.. the Bride of Christ in Revelation... may happen in a radically different way. Watch this video to learn more!
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Ish
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Second Coming of Jesus Christ - Polar Shift & Global Earthquake (NOT THE ONE ON JULY 29th)
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Money Cometh to the Body of Christ (Classic) - Apostle Leroy Thompson Sr. #MoneyCometh
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Urgent Warning Against The Apostate Church!
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Wilderness Free Shahmen Type Beat 2020
prod. Dionys
Paul - A Chosen Vessel
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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