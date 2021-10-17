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I ASK US MILITARY SOLDIERS TO PROTECT OUR BORDER: THEY CLOSE WINDOW AND ALMOST RUN ME OVER.
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191 views • October 17, 2021
Biden, Austin, Milley and their Globalist, Chinese PLA masters are purging freedom loving, nationalists from our US military. They only want dumbed down slaves that will take the slow kill bioweapon jabs and follow orders to disarm Americans and force the death jab even on American kids.
There are still some patriotic soldiers in the rank and file military but many now are even foreigners from China, Muslim Senegal that will not hesitate to kill Americans for their globalist masters and bonus $$$.
The US military has 25,000 plus Army guarding S. Korea but none protecting our own border!
EMERGENCY BORDER CRISIS ADVISORY:
Organize and activate militias in your home cities with likeminded nationalist patriots. Identify and Arrest government traitors, gun grabbers, poison jab pushers, illegal aliens and their employers(US Title 8 Section 1342 violation) for treason and genocide in your home cities, towns.
Deploy part of your home city militia to the southern border states(California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas) to stop the invasion and arrest border patrol traitors admitting dangerous, illegal aliens, including Iranian terrorists, and carrying deadly diseases into the USA(USC Article 4, Section 4 violation).
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
There are still some patriotic soldiers in the rank and file military but many now are even foreigners from China, Muslim Senegal that will not hesitate to kill Americans for their globalist masters and bonus $$$.
The US military has 25,000 plus Army guarding S. Korea but none protecting our own border!
EMERGENCY BORDER CRISIS ADVISORY:
Organize and activate militias in your home cities with likeminded nationalist patriots. Identify and Arrest government traitors, gun grabbers, poison jab pushers, illegal aliens and their employers(US Title 8 Section 1342 violation) for treason and genocide in your home cities, towns.
Deploy part of your home city militia to the southern border states(California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas) to stop the invasion and arrest border patrol traitors admitting dangerous, illegal aliens, including Iranian terrorists, and carrying deadly diseases into the USA(USC Article 4, Section 4 violation).
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
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