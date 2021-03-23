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Charlie Ward Backtracks on His Top of the Pops 'Young Girls' statement
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131 views • March 23, 2021
Charlie Ward changed his story after his admissions of taking 'undera... Young girls' on to the set of Top of the pops, knowing the TV personalities would 'want to shag them' was highlighted on my channel and caused him a massive backlash from his followers
Video : M SEEKER OF TRUTH
Video : M SEEKER OF TRUTH
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