Sworn Enemy Tour — Calgary, Alberta
* You should recognize what is happening to you.
* This is not a political debate to which you’ve been invited to participate.
* This is a destruction of you as well as your culture, beliefs, children and future.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 25 January 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/liberating-canada-the-calgary-speech/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1750496966063079921
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.