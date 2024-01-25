Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Liberating Canada: The Calgary Speech
channel image
Son of the Republic
636 Subscribers
92 views
Published 19 hours ago

Sworn Enemy Tour — Calgary, Alberta

* You should recognize what is happening to you.

* This is not a political debate to which you’ve been invited to participate.

* This is a destruction of you as well as your culture, beliefs, children and future.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 25 January 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/liberating-canada-the-calgary-speech/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1750496966063079921

Keywords
freedomlibertyawakeningtucker carlsonchristianityresistancewwg1wgajustin trudeaucanadaliberationuprisingtyrannydestructionsovereigntyrebellionunalienable rightsnon-compliancedefiancencswicjustin castrolittle fideljustin turdeautcn on xjustin turdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket