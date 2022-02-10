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INSANE NARRATIVE SHIFT! - Jab Gives You HIV? - They Want 60% Of You DEAD!
World Alternative Media
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3549 views • February 10, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports as the narrative continues to shift into HIV as countless people are facing insane levels of auto-immune deficiencies following the vaccine.
As we've been warning since the beginning of 2020, they are using the narrative from the HIV/AIDS scare which was also based on massive pharma funded jab campaigns that destroyed people's immune systems. Now this narrative is being recycled in a way that is even more extremely dangerous in comparison. People are getting jabbed for fake covid and ending up with severe auto immune disorders leading to the government and media calling for people to get HIV tests.
As the narrative collapses, it is being controlled and shifted to a new narrative that will include even worse levels of tyranny and control. This is a eugenics campaign and while we are winning the information war, they are winning the overall war on humanity.

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World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticssciencevaccinenwoconspiracyaidshivbioweaponfaucimandatevoluntaryismjabjosh sigurdsoncoronaviruscovid19covidwam
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