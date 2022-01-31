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Como proteger a mí cultivo de las heladas. Manta térmica INVERNAVELO®
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La manta térmica INVERNAVELO® protegerá a cultivo en este inverno, impidiendo que el cultivo no sufra a causa del descenso de la temperatura haciendo un microclima que se forma entre la manta y el cultivo conservando el calor y así no se escapa rápidamente.
#inverno #cultivo #cultivos #invernadero #frio # heladas #manta #calor #microclima #hortomallas #invernavelo
Para más información visítanos en nuestra página https://www.hortomallas.com/
#inverno #cultivo #cultivos #invernadero #frio # heladas #manta #calor #microclima #hortomallas #invernavelo
Para más información visítanos en nuestra página https://www.hortomallas.com/
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