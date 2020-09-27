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President Trump's 'Platinum Plan' gives economic empowerment to Black communities
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10 views • September 27, 2020
President Trump recently outlined his "Platinum Plan," which will create millions of jobs, offer billions in capital to Black-owned small businesses, further criminal justice reforms and ultimately enable greater prosperity for the Black community. One America's Jenn Pellegrino has more.
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