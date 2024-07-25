Drone pilots from the 14th Guards Brigade hit the enemy in his dugouts and destroyed the M113 armored personnel carrier in the South Donetsk direction.

Adding:

Soldiers of the 114th motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces hoisted their banner over the village of Novoselovka Pervaya , located south of the village of Prohres, where an encirclement of Ukrainian soldiers who had been sitting at the heights had recently formed .

It is also reported that assault operations have begun on the territory of the neighboring village of Volchye and that the first houses have been consolidated.

