Drone pilots from the 14th Guards Brigade hit the enemy in his dugouts and destroyed the M113 armored personnel carrier in the South Donetsk direction.
Soldiers of the 114th motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces hoisted their banner over the village of Novoselovka Pervaya , located south of the village of Prohres, where an encirclement of Ukrainian soldiers who had been sitting at the heights had recently formed .
It is also reported that assault operations have begun on the territory of the neighboring village of Volchye and that the first houses have been consolidated.