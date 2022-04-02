BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The I TeraCara Presentation-1
Miami
Miami
10 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
4 views • April 02, 2022
Have you heard of Med Beds ? This is the next best thing. This means you don't have to wait for the Med Beds to be brought to us, and have to get appointments to use one (using it, one time only, according to appointments).
This device uses the very same technology as the Med Beds, but you can have this in your home. You can afford to own one.
There is only one company in the world that's manufacturing this device with this technology.. 3 in 1 core technology.
The teraherz technology, and the quantum technology, and the optical quartz technology..
You Can Learn To Care For Your Body. Self Care With Frequencies. Higher Frequencies To Entrain Your Cell Frequencies Back Up To Happy.
Happy Cells. You Can Do It Now ! Tera Frequency. i Care. TeraCare.
Contact Me on WhatsApp at http://wa.me/14302364830
Or, write to me at [email protected]
Or, Fb link - https://www.facebook.com/angela.awake/
Keywords
healthsciencequantumbeautyfrequenciesmedbedsmedbedteraherzopticalquartziteracare
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Links Higher Stilbene Intake to Lower Lung Cancer Risk

Study Links Higher Stilbene Intake to Lower Lung Cancer Risk

Coco Somers
Unveiling the healing power of manuka essential oil

Unveiling the healing power of manuka essential oil

Laura Harris
Morning coffee&#8217;s hidden power: The scent alone may reduce stress and improve mood

Morning coffee’s hidden power: The scent alone may reduce stress and improve mood

Willow Tohi
Review Links Pesticide Exposure to Oxidative Stress and Chronic Disease

Review Links Pesticide Exposure to Oxidative Stress and Chronic Disease

Morgan S. Verity
The USDA fed your child processed poison &#8212; now it’s funding a farm-to-school renaissance that could save American agriculture

The USDA fed your child processed poison — now it’s funding a farm-to-school renaissance that could save American agriculture

Willow Tohi
Review Associates Higher Protein Intake With Stronger Handgrip in Postmenopausal Women

Review Associates Higher Protein Intake With Stronger Handgrip in Postmenopausal Women

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy