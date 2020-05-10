© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An all-you-can-eat Atheistic Indoctrination Buffet on steroids (2 mins)!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • May 10, 2020
The religion of Scientism and its most famous prophet the NASA Hubble Space Telescope, sermon by High Priestess Katie Mack.
#Scientism #Hubble #KatieMack
Thanks for watching please like share subscribe
https://www.youtube.com/1111videos
https://www.bitchute.com/1111videos
#Scientism #Hubble #KatieMack
Thanks for watching please like share subscribe
https://www.youtube.com/1111videos
https://www.bitchute.com/1111videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.