Iran Launches Retaliation After Back-to-Back Israeli Strikes on Leadership

In this urgent update, we break down the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel following back-to-back precision strikes that targeted key Iranian-linked leadership figures. What happened next has stunned analysts worldwide — a calculated retaliation that may mark a dangerous turning point in global geopolitics. This video dives deep into how Tehran responded after Israeli strikes hit high-value targets tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and why this escalation is being seen as more than just another regional flare-up. From missile barrages and drone swarms to cyber warfare tactics, this wasn’t just retaliation — it was a message. But this isn’t just about military strategy. The ripple effects are already hitting global markets. Oil prices are surging, the Strait of Hormuz is under threat, and supply chains across the world are feeling the pressure. For viewers in the United States, this could mean rising gas prices, inflation spikes, and economic uncertainty in the weeks ahead. We also analyze the growing involvement of the U.S. military, the strategic calculations of global powers like China and Russia, and what this means for the future of global stability. Could this spiral into a full-scale regional war? Or will diplomacy step in before it’s too late? ⚠️ This is not just a Middle East story — this is a global crisis unfolding in real time. 👉 Stay informed. Stay ahead. Watch till the end for full analysis.