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The House of Israel - lesson 5 - Israel Separates from Judah
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26 views • May 13, 2020
Following the death of king Solomon, the unified Kingdom of Israel divided into two separate kingdoms. The northern Kingdom of Israel had capital in Samaria, the southern Kingdom of Judah remained with the capital Jerusalem where the Throne of David remained.
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