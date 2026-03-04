BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Always Me and You
wolfburg
wolfburg
27 followers
0
8 views • 1 day ago

Open with a lush, arpeggiated Oberheim OB-Xa bassline and steady analog drum machine, softly layered with airy electronic pads, Verses add gentle, chorus-laden synth leads, expanding in the chorus to dense polyphonic chord stabs, soaring filter sweeps, and syncopated percussive claps, The bridge spotlights a sweeping OB-Xa solo using expressive mod wheel vibrato, The final chorus merges all textures—classic and modern analog elements—for a vibrant, cinematic synth-driven peak

I love you so, you’ll never know  
Don’t ever stop believing  
Out of our minds, time after time  
It’s such a crazy feelin’  

Feelin’ good, feelin’ high  
Feel so free, I wanna fly  
Feel the sun, feel the ground  
Feel it just go round and round  

Ooo, turnin’ like a wheel  
Changin’ it to real  
Whenever we are one  
It’s true, it’s always me and you  

Feelin’ good, feelin’ high  
Feel so free, I wanna fly  
You close to me, I gotta be  
You know the love gets stronger  

I wanna stay, day after day  
And just a little longer  
Out of our minds, time after time  
Don’t ever stop believing  

Ooo, turnin’ like a wheel  
Changin’ it to real  
Whenever we are one  
It’s true, it’s always me and you  
Thru any kinda weather  

Feelin’ good, feelin’ high  
Feelin’ love, feelin’ higher  
I love you so, you’ll never know  
Don’t ever stop, don’t ever stop believing  

Feel the sun, feel the ground  
Feel it just go round and round  
Whenever we are one  
It’s true, it’s always me and you  
Thru any kinda weather

