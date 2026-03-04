© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Open with a lush, arpeggiated Oberheim OB-Xa bassline and steady analog drum machine, softly layered with airy electronic pads, Verses add gentle, chorus-laden synth leads, expanding in the chorus to dense polyphonic chord stabs, soaring filter sweeps, and syncopated percussive claps, The bridge spotlights a sweeping OB-Xa solo using expressive mod wheel vibrato, The final chorus merges all textures—classic and modern analog elements—for a vibrant, cinematic synth-driven peak
I love you so, you’ll never know
Don’t ever stop believing
Out of our minds, time after time
It’s such a crazy feelin’
Feelin’ good, feelin’ high
Feel so free, I wanna fly
Feel the sun, feel the ground
Feel it just go round and round
Ooo, turnin’ like a wheel
Changin’ it to real
Whenever we are one
It’s true, it’s always me and you
Feelin’ good, feelin’ high
Feel so free, I wanna fly
You close to me, I gotta be
You know the love gets stronger
I wanna stay, day after day
And just a little longer
Out of our minds, time after time
Don’t ever stop believing
Ooo, turnin’ like a wheel
Changin’ it to real
Whenever we are one
It’s true, it’s always me and you
Thru any kinda weather
Feelin’ good, feelin’ high
Feelin’ love, feelin’ higher
I love you so, you’ll never know
Don’t ever stop, don’t ever stop believing
Feel the sun, feel the ground
Feel it just go round and round
Whenever we are one
It’s true, it’s always me and you
Thru any kinda weather