Open with a lush, arpeggiated Oberheim OB-Xa bassline and steady analog drum machine, softly layered with airy electronic pads, Verses add gentle, chorus-laden synth leads, expanding in the chorus to dense polyphonic chord stabs, soaring filter sweeps, and syncopated percussive claps, The bridge spotlights a sweeping OB-Xa solo using expressive mod wheel vibrato, The final chorus merges all textures—classic and modern analog elements—for a vibrant, cinematic synth-driven peak

I love you so, you’ll never know

Don’t ever stop believing

Out of our minds, time after time

It’s such a crazy feelin’



Feelin’ good, feelin’ high

Feel so free, I wanna fly

Feel the sun, feel the ground

Feel it just go round and round



Ooo, turnin’ like a wheel

Changin’ it to real

Whenever we are one

It’s true, it’s always me and you



Feelin’ good, feelin’ high

Feel so free, I wanna fly

You close to me, I gotta be

You know the love gets stronger



I wanna stay, day after day

And just a little longer

Out of our minds, time after time

Don’t ever stop believing



Ooo, turnin’ like a wheel

Changin’ it to real

Whenever we are one

It’s true, it’s always me and you

Thru any kinda weather



Feelin’ good, feelin’ high

Feelin’ love, feelin’ higher

I love you so, you’ll never know

Don’t ever stop, don’t ever stop believing



Feel the sun, feel the ground

Feel it just go round and round

Whenever we are one

It’s true, it’s always me and you

Thru any kinda weather

