Target 5: Secret Shots | 2007
90 views
Published 21 hours ago


“…a shot from a syringe leaving some service men and women on the brink of death.”


“This is the worst cover-up in the history of the military.”


They were never told what the shot was for, nor was there any record of it in their medical histories; “it’s confidential”.


Thousands have suffered injuries and death.


All military personnel who are headed to combat are required to take vaccinations. Are these shots leaving some soliders deathly ill?


https://youtu.be/Q7M_TZpQiIY

vaccinesmilitaryvaccinationdodsoldiersanthraxtarget 5secret shotsdepartment defense

