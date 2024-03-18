Target 5: Secret Shots | 2007

“…a shot from a syringe leaving some service men and women on the brink of death.”
“This is the worst cover-up in the history of the military.”
They were never told what the shot was for, nor was there any record of it in their medical histories; “it’s confidential”.
Thousands have suffered injuries and death.
All military personnel who are headed to combat are required to take vaccinations. Are these shots leaving some soliders deathly ill?
