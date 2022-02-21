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Mirror: 'I Was Casting A Hell No Ballot': Kat Cammack Decries Democrats' 'Dangerous' Voting Reform Bill to federalize vote HR1 and HR4 federal takeover of election
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40 views • February 21, 2022
This vote by the House of Representatives is a Federal Take over of the American election, a 100% mechanism to strip states of voting, no more photo IDs, Ballot Harvesting etc.
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