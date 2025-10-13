BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
WHAT THE BLOODY HELL 👿 DID KATIE PORTER JUST SAY⁉️
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
184 views • 1 day ago

The reason for posting this is so one can truly see how the sky is coloured in Katie Porter's world, where rape and abortion are just like baking a pie or going for a run


Collin Rugg - NEW: CA Rep. Katie Porter says her 12 year old daughter came home crying after Trump won, said she was afraid of not being able to get an abortion if she got r*ped.


Porter is an awful mother assuming this is true.


“I went to pick up my daughter from water polo practice and she's 12. And she got in the car and she was crying.”


“She said, ‘Mom, Trump won. Trump's gonna win. And what if I get r*ped and I need to have an abortion?’”


“This is from a 12-year-old, my 12-year-old daughter. And so it was really a reminder of how scary this time is for people.”


Source: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1855413556084146493


Thumbnail: https://timesng.com/katie-porter-faces-backlash/

