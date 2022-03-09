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Warn about Calvary Chapel pedophile cannibal Satanist organization & Satan's rapture profit business
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201 views • March 09, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2022). Warn all the human specie people about the Calvary Chapel church Satanist organization and their Satan Lucifer's pre-1941 “The Plan's” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry. Expose these pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid church pastors and witch pastors’ wives and church witch members, who are abducting and torturing and “gay mafia elite” sodomizing and sacrificing and eating 12 million of our human specie children. If you do not, then the blood of 12 million children will be on your hands, because you are condoning your church pastors and church witch members eating 12 million children every year. You will be criminal accomplices with them, because you do not expose the mass murderer psychopaths like Pastor Jack Hibbs and Pastor Don Stewart (the “fanatic anti-gay activist” homosexual pastor couple Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanists, whose job is to turn all the world’s gay people against God’s Christians to prepare the hell’s army to slaughter every single Tribulation Saints Christians after we real Christians are raptured up to heaven after we finish our warnings) and other pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors and witch church members. The Western feminist nations’ churches have been taken over by the Satanists, because these millions of religious Christian freak hordes redefine the Bible verses and rebel against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, in order to take away all of God’s protection to release millions of “COVID19 human extermination vaccine’s” fallen angel devils into our realm. They are the End Times apostate harlot Church. Dear brethren, have nothing to do with these fake Christians hippy grandchildren Jezebel-worshippers and Sananda-Jesus-worshippers and Mammon-worshippers of unbiblical 10% salary tithe tax thieves. Instead, expose these pastors and the 99% church members who are fake religious Christian freak hordes dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers and walking around with naked women’s uncovered heads to stick their middle finger up to God. They will be judged by sword and famine and plague and demon armies dressed in American military uniforms and FEMA Nazi holocaust camps and shaved heads. Expose evil and restore God’s original Bible verses and cleanse God’s house of the 99% religious gutter scum church members now. You have your orders. Then Jack Hibbs and Don Stewart and all these Western feminist nations’ pedophile cannibal Satanist “gay mafia elite” reptilian hybrid pastors and witch church members will send millions of gang-stalkers and assassins to try to frantically kill you by using billions of dollars of our tax money. If they eat our human specie children alive to have fresh meat, they will cook you alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms, so that it will motivate you to banzai charge them more and expose them more and advertise our allies’ one-ton gold bounty on them more. Do it now, and not tomorrow. Or else, be silent and hide and be a crazy lunatic. Preach this to all your church donators now, or else, be a cowardly stinking traitor to our God and our human specie and the humanoid species and guardian dragon allies and other allies, and make yourself an accomplice of Satan Lucifer.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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