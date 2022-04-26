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MONDAY EMERGENCY BROADCAST: An International Cult of Transhumanist, Environmentalist Terrorists Is Sabotaging Civilization! Tune In & Learn How to Stop Them! – FULL SHOW 4/25/22
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303 views • April 26, 2022
Infowars has confirmed that a multinational, antihuman cult is ACTIVELY attacking every facet of the planet’s supply chain! The DAVOS group is the mouthpiece of this psychotic, multinational, corporate-backed, post-human revolution! This will be an incredibly powerful broadcast with Roger Stone arriving in-studio delivering EXCLUSIVE intel! If you want to take control of your life and save humanity it is imperative that you watch and share this LIVE FEED of this emergency transmission! YOU are the hope and YOU are the resistance. Remember, this is a spiritual war!
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