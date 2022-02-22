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Convoy! Historian Robert Wright decries Canada's authoritarian crackdown
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AIERvideo, February 19, 2022
Robert E. Wright, historian & senior fellow at AIER discusses the authoritarian problem in Canada and the trucker's freedom convoy with Kate Wand.
Read Robert's essay here:
https://www.aier.org/article/convoy/
Film Creators:
Kate Wand & William Gervais
very-opinionated.com
aier.org
Robert E. Wright, historian & senior fellow at AIER discusses the authoritarian problem in Canada and the trucker's freedom convoy with Kate Wand.
Read Robert's essay here:
https://www.aier.org/article/convoy/
Film Creators:
Kate Wand & William Gervais
very-opinionated.com
aier.org
Keywords
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