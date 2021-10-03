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HOSPITAL LAB ASSISTANT COERCED INTO TAKING EXPERIMENTAL SHOT: THE MANDATE DID THIS TO ME
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40 views • October 03, 2021
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Hospital Lab Assistant Coerced Into Taking Experimental Shot: The Mandate Did This To Me https://rumble.com/vn6opf-hospital-lab-assistant-coerced-into-taking-experimental-shot-the-mandate-di.html | Hospital Lab Assistant Coerced Into Taking Experimental Shot: The Mandate Did This To Me (Video) https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/hospital-lab-assistant-coerced-into-taking-experimental-shot-the-mandate-did-this-to-me-video/
Quote: "Jess is a lab assistant in a very large North Carolina hospital. She was coerced into taking the Pfizer shot even though she didn't want to and had numerous exemptions from it, which the hospital denies. She joins me in this episode to tell her story of what happened to her just five minutes after she received the shot. See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/hospital-lab-assistant-coerced-into-taking-experimental-shot-the-mandate-did-this-to-me-video/ Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia https://sonsoflibertyradio.com https://sonsoflibertymedia.com Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/ Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/ "
Hospital Lab Assistant Coerced Into Taking Experimental Shot: The Mandate Did This To Me https://rumble.com/vn6opf-hospital-lab-assistant-coerced-into-taking-experimental-shot-the-mandate-di.html | Hospital Lab Assistant Coerced Into Taking Experimental Shot: The Mandate Did This To Me (Video) https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/hospital-lab-assistant-coerced-into-taking-experimental-shot-the-mandate-did-this-to-me-video/
Quote: "Jess is a lab assistant in a very large North Carolina hospital. She was coerced into taking the Pfizer shot even though she didn't want to and had numerous exemptions from it, which the hospital denies. She joins me in this episode to tell her story of what happened to her just five minutes after she received the shot. See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/hospital-lab-assistant-coerced-into-taking-experimental-shot-the-mandate-did-this-to-me-video/ Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia https://sonsoflibertyradio.com https://sonsoflibertymedia.com Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/ Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/ "
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