WOAH 🚨 Listen To This: College Campus Protestors EXPOSED By Non Profits Money Trail





Some Of The People Protesting On American College Campuses Are Making $7,800 PER 8 Hours Of Protesting





Money Funneled From George Soros & Directly From The Rockefeller Family





“These tent cities that they're building across college campuses are crazy but are really well organized and you know i had a look into this to understand who's behind all of this and who's paying all these people.





I have to be honest what i found was not really shocking but i was surprised by how similar it is to the blm summer riots of 2020. you see these encampments are actually really well organized. the students received the tents from organizers that also supply a bunch of different food like pizzas, rotisserie chicken, coffee.





So I looked into who these organizers actually are and their three prominent groups. Students for Justice in Palestine, there's Within Our Lifetime and then there's Jewish Voices for Peace. And these groups are actually led and organized by another organization called U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights.





And just guess how much these fellows are paid. They get $7,800 if they work eight hours a week.





https://twitter.com/WallStreetApes/status/1785760950530068965