The beauty of head coverings at the Latin Mass
The practice of women wearing head coverings at the Latin Mass is a tradition rooted in deep reverence and humility before God. While some may find it confusing, this practice is a profound expression of faith and respect within the sacred liturgy. Learn more about the common misconceptions, the rich spiritual significance behind this custom, and why it continues to inspire devotion among many Catholic women.
WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/lace-smells-and-bells-whats-with-all-the-pomp-and-circumstance-at-the-latin-mass/