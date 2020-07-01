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Nettles and Pins: Keter Benchimol from Breema Israel
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15 views • July 01, 2020
Keter invites us into her world of physical and mental relaxation achieved through the giving and receiving of Breema. This amazing technique seems to be a fusion of many modalities such as yoga, reflexology, EFT tappying, breath work and others. This simple yet profound healing technique is used to bring tranquility on many levels. Exactly what we need right now....
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