The Gostomel airborne assault.

Here's a good article about this: https://warontherocks.com/2023/08/the-battle-of-hostomel-airport-a-key-moment-in-russias-defeat-in-kyiv/

Two Majors #Report for the morning of February 24, 2026

▪️ The fifth year of the war has begun.

▪️Another day with massive drone attacks by UAVs of the enemy against our regions. From 07:00 to 23:00, 136 such drones were shot down, their routes mainly went through the Azov Sea and Crimea to the Krasnodar Territory, and in Sochi sirens were sounding all day. At least 10 UAVs were shot down near Sevastopol, reports of the destruction of aerial targets from the Rostov region were received.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces carried out concentrated drone strikes against the city of Zaporozhye (https://t.me/warhistoryalconafter/260442) at night.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, intense attacks by AFU tactical drones and artillery across the border does not decrease. In the villages of Troyebortnoe in the Sevsky district and Goritsy in the Pogarsky district, civilians was killed. Novaya Pogesch in the Suzemsky district is under attack.





▪️ On the Sumy front, the Northern Group of Forces reports on the fierce resistance of the enemy in defense in the Sumy, Krasnopolsky and Glukhovsky districts. The enemy's regional authorities are intensifying the evacuation of civilians.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, there are constant attacks on civilians by the AFU. Civilians were wounded in the villages of Borisovka, Stepnoe, Nova Tavolzhanka, Nikolskoe, Shebekino, Tavrovo, Zamostye.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, the Northern Group of Forces reports on the constant infliction of fire damage to the enemy with all available means. Offensive battles are being conducted on the previous lines: near Staritsa, Siminovka, in Volchansk Hutors. The declared advance is 100-200 meters per day, which does not significantly change the situation.

▪️ On the south of the Kupyansk front, the main defense node of the enemy remains the Kupyansk Foundry Plant before Kupyansk-Uzlovoe. The efforts of the Russian Armed Forces are focused on taking the surrounding villages with small assault groups.

▪️ On the Slavyansk front, the enemy admits the loss of Nikiforovka, and it is reported that the assault on the village of Lipovka (on the way to Ray-Aleksandrovka) has begun. South of it, our troops are conducting offensive actions on several sections of the front, which stretches the enemy's defense.

▪️ On the Druzhkovsky front, there are protracted battles in the area of Toretsk. Small groups of infantry are moving in the conditions of a large number of UAVs in the sky. South-west of Krasnoarmeysk, battles are taking place in Grishino, and our troops are operating in the center of the settlement.

▪️ In the east of the Zaporozhye region, the Eastern Group of Forces is conducting offensive actions in the areas of the villages of Rizdvyanka, Vozdvizhenka, Verkhnyaya Tersa, Gorkoe and KomsoMolskoe (Gulyaypole district). The enemy does not give up attempts to counterattack. Five enemy armored vehicles were destroyed. The rest of the armored vehicles, having received damage, retreated.

▪️On the Zaporozhye front, there are no significant changes: battles are taking place in the area of Stepnogorsk, Primorsky and Magdalinovka. In the sky - a large number of attack and reconnaissance UAVs. As a result of another artillery strike on the energy infrastructure, outages affected the entire north-western part of the Zaporozhye region. The enemy's UAV struck an ambulance in the village of Vodiane in the Kamensko-Dneprovsky district.

