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Using monoclonal antibodies to treat fully-vaccinated COVID-19 patients
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384 views • September 13, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3qPvxCTWyI&;t=54s
Chief Health Editor Dr. Partha Nandi talks about how hospitals are using monoclonal antibodies to treat patients who tested positive for COVID-19 even though they were fully vaccinated.
Chief Health Editor Dr. Partha Nandi talks about how hospitals are using monoclonal antibodies to treat patients who tested positive for COVID-19 even though they were fully vaccinated.
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