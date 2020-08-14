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Coronavirus and the "Great Reset" of Economy
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33 views • August 14, 2020
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has called for a “great reset” of capitalism in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. And human-made environmental harm has been highlighted as among the most-likely and greatest-impact risks. The review by the WEF states, “affluence is “actually dangerous and leads to planetary-scale destruction...to protect ourselves ...we must reduce inequality and challenge the notion that riches, and those who possess them, are inherently good” - “affluence is the biggest threat to our world.”
The report from a team of scientists from Australia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, explains that true sustainability calls for “drastic lifestyle changes”, “rather than hoping that more efficient use of resources will be enough” - “tackling overconsumption has to become a priority.”
If the Yogic and Vedic civilization is known for anything it is providing naturally available and immediate, consciousness-based solutions to all our worldly problems and anxieties.
So, while the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Economic Forum warn of a Coronavirus “poverty tsunami” with 580 million people pushed into poverty and as many as 265 million people pushed to the brink of starvation before the end of the year - now more than ever the humanity needs immediate solutions to mental and social strife.
Warning against the long term impact of cascading crises “more brutal and destructive” than anything the virus alone can do, experts foresee an “historic wave of mental-health problems” - “we will be suffering for years to come.”
Even the most basic lifestyle practices of Hindus, such as Yoga, puja, Ayurvedic remedies, and unclutching meditations will literally save lives.
Oh Hindus revive your best practices and start reaching out. There’s no time for anything else but the proven, time-tested civilizational remedies of the world’s oldest living culture.
tinyurl.com/unclutchinginfo
More than ⅓ of Americans have displayed clinical signs of anxiety, depression, or both since the Coronavirus pandemic began.
Messages to a federal disaster distress hotline increased more than 1000% recently.
Federal agencies are warning that an “historic wave of mental-health problems” is approaching including “depression, substance abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide.”
However, experts say, just as the Coronavirus outbreak caught hospitals unprepared, the United States mental-health system is “even less prepared to handle this coming surge.”
(WashingtonPost)
“What’s shocking is there’s no plan.”
Out of trillions of dollars of Coronavirus relief funds only a small fraction has been allocated for mental health and community behavioural health centers have begun closing programs. (WashingtonPost). “More than 60 percent said they would run out of funding in less than three months and [have] already closed some programs.” (WashingtonPost)
Mental health organizations in America estimated “$38.5 billion is needed to save treatment providers and centers and that $10 billion more is needed to respond to the coronavirus pandemic,” whereas “less than 1 percent of this amount has been allocated.” (WashingtonPost)
“If we don’t do something about it now, people are going to be suffering from these mental-health impacts for years to come,” (President, Mental Health America)
Join the Global Services movement to reach immediate solutions everywhere:
kailaasa.org/globalservices
(23 July 2020)
---------------------------------------
Visit us around the web:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/HNGlobalPress
Youtube: https://youtube.com/HinduismNow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HN_Global_Press
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hinduismnowgp/
---------------------------------------
#HinduismNow #News #Hinduism
The report from a team of scientists from Australia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, explains that true sustainability calls for “drastic lifestyle changes”, “rather than hoping that more efficient use of resources will be enough” - “tackling overconsumption has to become a priority.”
If the Yogic and Vedic civilization is known for anything it is providing naturally available and immediate, consciousness-based solutions to all our worldly problems and anxieties.
So, while the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Economic Forum warn of a Coronavirus “poverty tsunami” with 580 million people pushed into poverty and as many as 265 million people pushed to the brink of starvation before the end of the year - now more than ever the humanity needs immediate solutions to mental and social strife.
Warning against the long term impact of cascading crises “more brutal and destructive” than anything the virus alone can do, experts foresee an “historic wave of mental-health problems” - “we will be suffering for years to come.”
Even the most basic lifestyle practices of Hindus, such as Yoga, puja, Ayurvedic remedies, and unclutching meditations will literally save lives.
Oh Hindus revive your best practices and start reaching out. There’s no time for anything else but the proven, time-tested civilizational remedies of the world’s oldest living culture.
tinyurl.com/unclutchinginfo
More than ⅓ of Americans have displayed clinical signs of anxiety, depression, or both since the Coronavirus pandemic began.
Messages to a federal disaster distress hotline increased more than 1000% recently.
Federal agencies are warning that an “historic wave of mental-health problems” is approaching including “depression, substance abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide.”
However, experts say, just as the Coronavirus outbreak caught hospitals unprepared, the United States mental-health system is “even less prepared to handle this coming surge.”
(WashingtonPost)
“What’s shocking is there’s no plan.”
Out of trillions of dollars of Coronavirus relief funds only a small fraction has been allocated for mental health and community behavioural health centers have begun closing programs. (WashingtonPost). “More than 60 percent said they would run out of funding in less than three months and [have] already closed some programs.” (WashingtonPost)
Mental health organizations in America estimated “$38.5 billion is needed to save treatment providers and centers and that $10 billion more is needed to respond to the coronavirus pandemic,” whereas “less than 1 percent of this amount has been allocated.” (WashingtonPost)
“If we don’t do something about it now, people are going to be suffering from these mental-health impacts for years to come,” (President, Mental Health America)
Join the Global Services movement to reach immediate solutions everywhere:
kailaasa.org/globalservices
(23 July 2020)
---------------------------------------
Visit us around the web:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/HNGlobalPress
Youtube: https://youtube.com/HinduismNow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HN_Global_Press
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hinduismnowgp/
---------------------------------------
#HinduismNow #News #Hinduism
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