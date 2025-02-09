A 17-Day Rescue Mission in Jenin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Palestinian Red Crescent crews in Jenin rescued an elderly man from Jenin camp after 17 days of being out of contact with his family. Despite challenges, the teams successfully reached his home, found him in stable condition, and evacuated him to safety. This operation highlights the ongoing dedication and resilience of the Red Crescent teams in providing vital care during difficult circumstances.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 06/02/2025
