De-dollarization Endgame: BRICS+6

Bloc Of Five Major Economies Admits Six New Members
* At their 2023 summit, Brazil, Russia, India, China & South Africa agreed to expand BRICS.
* Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia & UAE will join BRICS in the first phase of its expansion (effective January 2024).
* Other phases will follow.
* These 11 countries have a combined population of 3.7B people — as well as massive economic activity and resources.
* They include 6 of the world’s top 10 oil producers, comprising 43% of global oil production. R.I.P. petrodollar!
* In his remote address, Vladimir Putin stated that de-dollarization is gaining momentum, and is an objective and irreversible process.
* He tends to be right.
Got Bullion?
* A new gold-backed BRICS+ currency will be rolled out in the year ahead.
* That will be a process, not an event; but the announcement will be a shockwave.
* The goal is to diversify their “currency risk” i.e. get out from under U.S. petrodollar hegemony and $-based economic sanctions.
* Do you get the feeling that a fiat currency crack-up — and precious metals lift-off — is finally here?
* For insight and guidance, I recommend following Alasdair Macleod and Jim Rickards.
