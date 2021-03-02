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The Trump Trap Pt. 4
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322 views • March 02, 2021
Trump and Biden are employees for the Synagogues of Satan. The Federal Reserve Act of 1913 forever changed the dictates of currency and its legitimacy. Hard currency (which once held marketable value) was replaced by digitized manufactured banking systems that would be used to cause Money Panics, Depressions, Recessions, etc. The very same perpetrators (their bloodlines) are instituting the destruction of "normalcy" through COVID so that the masses can be vaccinated and collectively jammed into FEMA camps. Glory to our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ who is coming soon to judge these maniacal Marxist satanic Autocrats...
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